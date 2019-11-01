× Criminal homicide charge filed against Harrisburg man for death of 8-month-old infant

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police have filed criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children charges against a Harrisburg man for the death of an 8-month-old infant.

Luis Quinones, 29, is accused of causing injuries to the infant, James Pitts, that led to his death.

Police were called to Marriott TownePlace Suites on Friendship Road in Swatara Township on October 21 for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival, they located Pitts, who was in cardiac and respiratory arrest.

Pitts was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after arrival, police said.

An investigation revealed that the infant was in Quinones’ care at the hotel when he sustained the injuries that led to his death, according to police.