“‘FRIENDSGIVING’ will reunite fans with their longtime BFFs — Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe — to re-live some of their funniest moments. Fans will watch as Monica puts a Turkey on her head, Rachel makes a curious trifle cake, Ross reveals an old secret, Chandler declares his love for Monica, Joey tries to devour an entire turkey, and Phoebe exposes something curious about Chandler’s canine allergy,” Fathom announced.

It’s a holiday treat for every “Friends” fan. But if you’re not a fan of the show, you may find it a “moo” point.