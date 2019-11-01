× Every ‘Friends’ Thanksgiving episode coming to movie theaters

All eight Thanksgiving episodes of “Friends” may be coming to a theater near you later this month.

The remastered episodes will be shown on 700 screens across the country through Fathom Events on November 24 and 25. Four episodes will be shown each day.

Tickets go on sale Friday through Fathom Events.

The closest local theater to screen the episodes will be the Penn Cinema in Lititz.