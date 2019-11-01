FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Senator Mike Regan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the heels of his legislation "Peyton's Law" passing out of the state senate, Senator Mike Regan (R-York, Cumberland) joined the FOX43 Capitol Beat to discuss why it's so important to get the bill to the governor's desk. Named after Peyton Walker, a 19-year-old student-athlete from Mechanicsburg who died after a sudden cardiac arrest, Senate Bill 836 would increase awareness of SCA for student-athletes, and give them the option to receive an EKG to monitor their heart during physicals.

"Peyton's Law" passed the Senate unanimously and heads to the state House.

Senator Regan also talked about statute of limitations reform legislation which currently sits in the Senate Judiciary Committee he serves on, his thoughts on hate crimes in Pennsylvania after a series of bills designed to strengthen hate crime laws was introduced in the House this week, and his favorite Halloween memories.