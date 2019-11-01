× General Motors recalls 650,000 trucks, SUVs because brakes can ‘suddenly engage’

DETROIT — General Motors is recalling more than 600,000 four-wheel drive trucks and SUVs because a software error could activate the braking system, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall includes the following vehicles:

2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015-2020 Chevrolet Suburban

2015-2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

2014-2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2015-2020 GMC Yukon models

GM said 653,370 vehicles worldwide were potentially affected, but so far, no accidents have been reported.

Activation of the braking software is triggered by the failure of a wheel-speed sensor, leading to unintended braking on the opposite wheel. That would cause the vehicle to pull to one side, increasing the risk of a crash. That risk can be eliminated by driving in two-wheel drive mode until the recall repair is made, GM said.

GM will reprogram the vehicles’ software free of charge.

You can check out if your vehicle has been affected here on the GM Recall web page.