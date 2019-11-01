HSFF 2019 week 11 Millersburg wins District III 1A Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTONBAN TOWNSHIP, Adams County -- To say teams have struggled, is an understatement for Millersburg and Fairfield. Both teams head into the District III 1A championship game with just two wins on the season. The Indians even had to forfeit their game in week 8 because they had so many players injured.

Millersburg didn't hold anything back in the championship. They outscored the Knights, 21 to nothing in the first quarter. The Knights caught a rhythm in the second, bringing the score 28 to 15, Indians at halftime, but the Indians were too strong for Fairfield. They win the 1A District III title, 56-28.

"All the emotion you put into the ups and downs and it comes to this. It's a great feeling. I can't even describe it," said Aaron Wright, Millersburg head coach.

The Indians move onto the 1A State Playoffs.