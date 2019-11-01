HSFF 2019 Week 11 preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

Cumberland Valley (5-5) at Manheim Township (10-0)

One of the district's most historically successful programs takes on a team just two seasons removed from its last title in this Class 6A playoff opener. Our full preview is here.

Mechanicsburg (6-4) at Warwick (8-2)

The host Warriors picked up the first district playoff victory in program history last year, and now are looking for more as they take on the Wildcats in the Class 5A opener. Read the full preview here.

Bermudian Springs (6-4) at Lancaster Catholic (9-1)

The Crusaders are the likely favorites in this Class 3A quarterfinal clash, but that was also the case last year -- and Bermudian Springs sprung a 20-10 upset victory on its way to a title-game run. Our preview is here.

Delone Catholic (7-3) at Steelton-Highspire (8-2)

Steel-High held off Delone 35-28 back in Week 3, but the Squires haven't lost since, and now they're looking for revenge in the Class 2A semifinals. Read more about it here.