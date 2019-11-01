John Deere recalls utility tractors

John Deere issued a recall for about 5,700 compact utility tractors due to an injury hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall affects the following models:

Hazard: Front cab support bolts that were torqued improperly during manufacturing can fail during a rollover, posing a crushing injury hazard to the operator.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled compact utility tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: John Deere dealers nationwide from October 2016 through September 2019 for between $40,000 and $50,000.

Source: CPSC