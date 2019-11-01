× Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting in York city; police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in the hospital.

On November 1 around 1:00 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of East Cottage Place in York city.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered a juvenile that had been shot in the leg.

The victim was transported to York Hospital for treatment, and is reported to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the York City Police Department.