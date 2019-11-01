× King Flour recalls more flour over potential E. coli contamination

King Arthur has once again expanded a recall of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company voluntarily recalled 14,218 cases of its 5 lb. Unbleached All-Purpose Flour back in June, and expanded that recall in October.

On Friday, King Arthur announced it was expanding the recall for the second time.

The additional lot codes and their corresponding “Best Used By” dates are listed below:

Best Used by Date 12/09/19: Lot codes L18A09A & L18A09C

Best Used by Date 01/08/20: Lot code A19A08A

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with King Arthur flour.

Consumers who have any of these affected products should not consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for credit or refund.

Consumers are reminded to wash their hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw dough products or flour, and to never eat raw dough or batter. For more information about risks of consuming raw dough, refer to the following: https://www.cdc.gov/features/no–raw–dough/index.html.

Source: FDA