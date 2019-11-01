× Lancaster County woman charged with DUI after running into train, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 32-year-old Columbia woman has been charged with two counts of DUI and other offenses after she allegedly struck a parked train with her vehicle Sunday on Charlestown Road and Water Street, Manor Township Police say.

Krista Ashlie Gressman, of the 1000 block of Prospect Road, was charged after police responded to the area at 2:09 a.m. Sunday and discovered her vehicle, a 2013 black Charger, stuck on the railroad tracks between two trains. An investigation determined Gressman allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, ran up onto the tracks, and struck a train, which was not moving at the time, police say.

Gressman then got out of her vehicle, which was struck by a second train traveling in the opposite direction on the other set of tracks, according to police.

Police say Gressman left the scene before officers arrived, but was located at her home and taken into custody.

She is charged with two counts of DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign, and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, according to police.