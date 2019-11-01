× Lititz Police seek help in identifying suspect in hit-and-run accident involving pedestrian

LANCASTER COUNTY — Lititz Borough Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run accident that injured a 15-year-old pedestrian Thursday morning.

According to police, the teen was struck around 7:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Broad and Orange streets by a light-blue Subaru Forrester. The driver was described as a man in his 40’s or 50’s, with gray, balding hair.

The incident occurred when the Subaru was attempting to turn left from West Orange Street onto South Broad Street, police say. The vehicle was traveling north.

The pedestrian was in the crosswalk, and was attempting to cross South Broad Street from East Orange Street to West Orange Street on the north side of the intersection when he was struck. The vehicle continued traveling north on South Broad Street after the incident, police say.

The victim suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police at (717)626-6393.