× Main building at historic resort in the Poconos heavily damaged by fire

MONROE COUNTY — A historic Pocono Mountain inn is on fire in Pocono Township, according to WNEP-TV.

Fire crews have been battling a blaze at the Pocono Manor Inn since 7 a.m. Friday morning. Flames were still seen shooting from the building at 11 a.m.

Winds pushing the fire through the Inn at Pocono Manor @wnep pic.twitter.com/bXzXqedZLM — Dan Turansky (@PoconoDan16) November 1, 2019

The building appears to be heavily damaged.

There is no word if anyone was inside at the time, if anyone is hurt, or what caused the fire.

Built in 1902, Pocono Manor is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, according to the resort’s website. The resort includes a golf course, a spa that includes a salt cave, a horse ranch, a shooting range, and more than 3,000 acres of hiking area on the property.

A portion of the Inn was scheduled to be closed for renovation at the end of November, according to WNEP.