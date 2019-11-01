Morning lows near 30 degrees has prompted a freeze warning!

WEEKEND CHILL: Winds die down this evening as high pressure nears the area. Under clear skies and calm conditions, temperatures drop fast to sub-zero readings. A freeze warning has been issued because we are still in the growing season. Sensitive vegetation and crops will be damage because of the frosty conditions. Plenty of sunshine keeps the skies bright. Afternoon highs top out in the lower 50s. Overnight, a potent short-wave trough moves over the area. A few clouds develop but it stays dry. However, even with a little sunshine, temperatures will struggle to climb through the 40s to reach 50 degrees. The breeze will pick back up too.

QUIET START TO WEEK: A quiet, and dry start to the week. It’s still quite chilly but it’s a sunny Monday. A weak system swings through late Tuesday. A few more clouds are around during the day, but it is dry. Temperatures are a bit warmer in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Once the front moves east early Wednesday, cooler air spill in and brings our highs down a few degrees in the middle 50s. Clouds return along with a few showers Thursday, dropping highs to the lower 50s. This next system brings a potent blast of cold air to end the week. Mornings lows plummet to the 20s, while afternoon readings struggle to reach the lower 40s!!!! Brisk northwest winds will make a few flurries possible too.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist, MaryEllen Pann