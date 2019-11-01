× Multiple people rescued from cars as severe storms hit the region

Calls for help mounted as mother nature dumped a powerful storm on the region Thursday night.

Friday, power companies spent much of the morning making repairs after outages.

Harrisburg’s Fire Chief, Brian Enterline, told FOX43 his crews did an “absolutely phenomenal” job as “they were spread to the bone last night.” He added, “quite frankly, we just didn’t have enough apparatus to go around and resources to go around for about a 10-15 minute period just because of the amount of calls that were coming in.”

Enterline said his fire department responded to four calls of vehicles trapped in water. However, he said, the department received additional calls that they did not respond to for vehicles trapped in water because the people were able to get to safety on their own.

“The problem is people think they are invincible and then they end up getting caught in these flash floods in the middle of the street,” said Enterline.

Enterline added, the fire department also responded to a structure collapse report at a doggie daycare. The Keystone K-9 off Cameron Street in Harrisburg had a sign on its door today notifying customers of temporary closure due to severe weather. The business posted a facebook message that read “we suffered some severe water damage this evening (Thursday). All animals in our care are safe and sound. Until further notice we will be closed. We will do our best to reopen as soon as possible. Thank you to all of our wonderful clients for your understanding.”

Learn more about the storm damage here.