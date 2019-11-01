× Patrick Maloney is communicating with thumbs, improving when working with various therapists

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One week after collapsing on the sidelines of a Kennard-Dale Rams football game, Patrick Maloney is communicating with his thumbs to answer questions, up and down, and is working with various therapists.

The update was passed along by Kennard-Dale Rams Football on Facebook via Maloney’s mother.

Maloney, 17, sustained a serious head injury during the team’s football game Friday.

He was removed from the ventilator Tuesday and was awake, talking and following commands. The community held a prayer service for him that morning at the high school.