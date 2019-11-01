× Phillies hire Bryan Price as pitching coach

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have begun to fill the most two prominent positions on Joe Girardi’s staff.

The team has hired Bryan Price as its pitching coach, according to an announcement:

#Phillies have hired Bryan Price as pitching coach for the 2020 major league coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/xXmJCEcs2t — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 31, 2019

Price, 57, previously managed the Cincinnati Reds from 2014-2018 before serving as a pitching coach with a few organizations.

Ultimately, Price is one of the highly-regarded pitching coaches across the Major Leagues, and reportedly turned down offers from other teams.

Now, he will have a chance to work with P Aaron Nola, and the other Phillies’ pitchers.