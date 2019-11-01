Phillies hire Bryan Price as pitching coach

Posted 10:01 AM, November 1, 2019, by

CINCINNATI, OH - MARCH 30: Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price looks on in the fifth inning of the game against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on March 30, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Nationals won 2-0. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have begun to fill the most two prominent positions on Joe Girardi’s staff.

The team has hired Bryan Price as its pitching coach, according to an announcement:

Price, 57, previously managed the Cincinnati Reds from 2014-2018 before serving as a pitching coach with a few organizations.

Ultimately, Price is one of the highly-regarded pitching coaches across the Major Leagues, and reportedly turned down offers from other teams.

Now, he will have a chance to work with P Aaron Nola, and the other Phillies’ pitchers.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.