Police: Two male juveniles, 19-year-old man injured in three separate shootings in York City

YORK — Two male juveniles and a 19-year-old man were injured Friday in three separate shootings in York City, police say.

The first shooting took place around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of East Cottage Place, according to police. The victim, a male juvenile, was shot in the leg.

Around 2:20 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of South Pine Street for another shooting. Like the first, a male juvenile was shot in the leg.

Almost three hours later — around 5:12 p.m. — police responded to the 600 block of West College Avenue, where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police say the three victims were all taken to the hospital. They’re in stable condition.

