× Rage Against the Machine announces it will reunite for a series of shows next year

It’s been a big week for rock reunions.

On Friday — one day after My Chemical Romance announced they’re reuniting for one night in Los Angeles next month — the official Twitter account for Rage Against the Machine tweeted that that band is getting back together as well.

RATM will play a series of dates in 2020, including two appearances at Coachella in April 10 and April 17, according to the tweets.

RATM hasn’t played together since 2011, according to Forbes.com. Formed in 1991, it features frontman Zack de la Rocha, guitarist Tom Morello, drummer Brad Wilk, and bassist Tim Commerford.

De la Rocha released a solo album in 2016, while Morello, Wilk, and Commerford joined rappers Chuck D (Public Enemy) and B-Real (Cypress Hill) to form the supergroup Prophets of Rage that same year.

In addition to their scheduled appearance at Coachella, RATM will also play dates in El Paso, TX (March 26), Las Cruces, NM (March 28), and Phoeniz, AZ (March 30), the Twitter announcement said.