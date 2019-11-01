Reminder: Polling places may have changed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – City officials want to remind residents that their polling locations may have changed for the upcoming November 5th General Elections.

Here is a list of the polling places in Harrisburg:

 

Harrisburg –
1st Ward 1st Precinct		 UPMC Pinnacle Health/Life Team Facility
1000 Paxton St (Cameron St. Entrance)
Harrisburg, PA 17104
Harrisburg –
1st Ward 2nd Precinct		 Local Union, #143 IBEW
1501 Revere St.
Harrisburg, PA 17104
Harrisburg –
1st Ward 3rd Precinct		 Foose School Building
1301 Sycamore St. – 13th St. Entrance
Harrisburg, PA 17104
Harrisburg –
2nd Ward 1st Precinct		 Harrisburg First Church of the Bretheren
219 Hummel St.
Harrisburg, PA 17104
Harrisburg –
2nd Ward 2nd Precinct		 Covenant Community Church
18th & Berryhill Sts.
Harrisburg, PA 17104
Harrisburg – 3rd Ward B’Nai B’Rith Apts
130 S. 3rd St.
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Harrisburg – 4th Ward MLK Jr. City Government Building
10 N 2nd St. (Lobby)
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Harrisburg – 5th Ward Second City Church
251 Verbeke St.
Harrisburg, PA 17102
Harrisburg – 6th Ward Susquehanna Art Museum
1401 N 3rd St
Harrisburg, PA 17102
Harrisburg –
7th Ward 1st Precinct		 Ben Franklin Elementary School
1205 N. 6th St. (Room 104)
Harrisburg, PA 17102
Harrisburg –
7th Ward 2nd Precinct		 Downey Elementary School
1313 Monroe St. (Cafeteria)
Harrisburg, PA 17103
Harrisburg – 8th Ward Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium/Board Room
1601 State Street
Harrisburg, PA 17103
Harrisburg –
9th Ward 1st Precinct		 Mount Pleasant Fire House
13th & Howard Sts.
Harrisburg, PA 17104
Harrisburg –
9th Ward 2nd Precinct		 Choice Community Christian Church
1524 Walnut St.
Harrisburg, PA 17103
Harrisburg –
9th Ward 3rd Precinct		 Edison Village
101 S. 18th St. – South 18th St. Entrance
Harrisburg, PA 17104
Harrisburg –
9th Ward 4th Precinct		 John Harris High School Field House
2451 Market St. (South 25th Street Site)
Harrisburg, PA 17103
Harrisburg –
9th Ward 5th Precinct		 D.A. Marshall School
Hale St. & Harris Terr.
Harrisburg, PA 17104
Harrisburg –
10th Ward 1st Precinct		 Goodwin Memorial Baptist Church
Family Life Center (Social Hall – Rear Entrance)
2430 North 3rd St.
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Harrisburg –
10th Ward 2nd Precinct		 Wesley Union AME Zion Church
5th and Camp Streets
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Harrisburg –
10th Ward 3rd Precinct		 Scottish Rite Cathedral
West Side of Ballroom
2701 North 3rd St
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Harrisburg –
10th Ward 4th Precinct		 Scottish Rite Cathedral
East Side of Ballroom
2701 North 3rd St
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Harrisburg – 11th Ward The Residences & Towns at Governor’s Square Community Room
2018 N. 5th St.
Harrisburg, PA 17102
Harrisburg – 12th Ward Laurel Towers Apartments Community Room
1531 N. 3rd St.
Harrisburg, PA 17102
Harrisburg –
13th Ward 1st Precinct		 Melrose School
2041 Berryhill St.
Harrisburg, PA 17104
Harrisburg –
13th Ward 2nd Precinct		 The Journey
29th & Derry Sts.
Harrisburg, PA 17111
Harrisburg –
13th Ward 3rd Precinct		 Holy Family Parish Church
25th & Berryhill Sts.
Harrisburg, PA 17104
Harrisburg – 14th Ward Chisuk Emuna Synagogue
3219 Green Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Harrisburg – 15th Ward Kappa Omega Psi Phi
2020 State St.
Harrisburg, PA 17103

Source: Dauphin County

