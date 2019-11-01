Reminder: Polling places may have changed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – City officials want to remind residents that their polling locations may have changed for the upcoming November 5th General Elections.
Here is a list of the polling places in Harrisburg:
|
|Harrisburg –
1st Ward 1st Precinct
|UPMC Pinnacle Health/Life Team Facility
|1000 Paxton St (Cameron St. Entrance)
|Harrisburg, PA 17104
|
|Harrisburg –
1st Ward 2nd Precinct
|Local Union, #143 IBEW
|1501 Revere St.
|Harrisburg, PA 17104
|
|Harrisburg –
1st Ward 3rd Precinct
|Foose School Building
|1301 Sycamore St. – 13th St. Entrance
|Harrisburg, PA 17104
|
|Harrisburg –
2nd Ward 1st Precinct
|Harrisburg First Church of the Bretheren
|219 Hummel St.
|Harrisburg, PA 17104
|
|Harrisburg –
2nd Ward 2nd Precinct
|Covenant Community Church
|18th & Berryhill Sts.
|Harrisburg, PA 17104
|
|Harrisburg – 3rd Ward
|B’Nai B’Rith Apts
|130 S. 3rd St.
|Harrisburg, PA 17101
|
|Harrisburg – 4th Ward
|MLK Jr. City Government Building
|10 N 2nd St. (Lobby)
|Harrisburg, PA 17101
|
|Harrisburg – 5th Ward
|Second City Church
|251 Verbeke St.
|Harrisburg, PA 17102
|
|Harrisburg – 6th Ward
|Susquehanna Art Museum
|1401 N 3rd St
|Harrisburg, PA 17102
|
|Harrisburg –
7th Ward 1st Precinct
|Ben Franklin Elementary School
|1205 N. 6th St. (Room 104)
|Harrisburg, PA 17102
|
|Harrisburg –
7th Ward 2nd Precinct
|Downey Elementary School
|1313 Monroe St. (Cafeteria)
|Harrisburg, PA 17103
|
|Harrisburg – 8th Ward
|Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium/Board Room
|1601 State Street
|Harrisburg, PA 17103
|
|Harrisburg –
9th Ward 1st Precinct
|Mount Pleasant Fire House
|13th & Howard Sts.
|Harrisburg, PA 17104
|
|Harrisburg –
9th Ward 2nd Precinct
|Choice Community Christian Church
|1524 Walnut St.
|Harrisburg, PA 17103
|
|Harrisburg –
9th Ward 3rd Precinct
|Edison Village
|101 S. 18th St. – South 18th St. Entrance
|Harrisburg, PA 17104
|
|Harrisburg –
9th Ward 4th Precinct
|John Harris High School Field House
|2451 Market St. (South 25th Street Site)
|Harrisburg, PA 17103
|
|Harrisburg –
9th Ward 5th Precinct
|D.A. Marshall School
|Hale St. & Harris Terr.
|Harrisburg, PA 17104
|
|Harrisburg –
10th Ward 1st Precinct
|Goodwin Memorial Baptist Church
Family Life Center (Social Hall – Rear Entrance)
|2430 North 3rd St.
|Harrisburg, PA 17110
|
|Harrisburg –
10th Ward 2nd Precinct
|Wesley Union AME Zion Church
|5th and Camp Streets
|Harrisburg, PA 17110
|
|Harrisburg –
10th Ward 3rd Precinct
|Scottish Rite Cathedral
West Side of Ballroom
|2701 North 3rd St
|Harrisburg, PA 17110
|
|Harrisburg –
10th Ward 4th Precinct
|Scottish Rite Cathedral
East Side of Ballroom
|2701 North 3rd St
|Harrisburg, PA 17110
|
|Harrisburg – 11th Ward
|The Residences & Towns at Governor’s Square Community Room
|2018 N. 5th St.
|Harrisburg, PA 17102
|
|Harrisburg – 12th Ward
|Laurel Towers Apartments Community Room
|1531 N. 3rd St.
|Harrisburg, PA 17102
|
|Harrisburg –
13th Ward 1st Precinct
|Melrose School
|2041 Berryhill St.
|Harrisburg, PA 17104
|
|Harrisburg –
13th Ward 2nd Precinct
|The Journey
|29th & Derry Sts.
|Harrisburg, PA 17111
|
|Harrisburg –
13th Ward 3rd Precinct
|Holy Family Parish Church
|25th & Berryhill Sts.
|Harrisburg, PA 17104
|
|Harrisburg – 14th Ward
|Chisuk Emuna Synagogue
|3219 Green Street
|Harrisburg, PA 17110
|
|Harrisburg – 15th Ward
|Kappa Omega Psi Phi
|2020 State St.
|Harrisburg, PA 17103
Source: Dauphin County