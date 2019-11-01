× Thousands without power across Central Pennsylvania after severe storms

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Thousands of people are without power this morning after severe storms hit the area on Thursday night.

According to the PPL Outage Map, over 1,300 people are without power in Dauphin County.

Almost 900 people are without power in Lancaster County, and about 440 people have been affected in York and Cumberland Counties as of 4:45 a.m.

There is no estimated time for repairs or power restoration.

According to the MetEd Outage Map, over 1,500 people are without power in York County.

Another 250 people have been affected in Lebanon County, and over 300 people are without power in Franklin County.

What to Do When You Experience a Power Outage

Reporting your outage helps us pinpoint damage and restore power more quickly. You can do this several ways: