Two cars stuck on flooded road in South Londonderry Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.-- A portion of South Lingle Road in South Londonderry Township was closed on Friday due to flooding.

South Londonderry Township Police said they set up barriers shutting down the road from North Side Drive to Oatfield Drive, just before 9:00 p.m., on Thursday. They said they closed it before the rain even started because the area is prone to floods.

Two cars were left stranded in the middle of South Lingle Road, one was towed while the driver of the second vehicle returned in the morning and drove his car out of the flooded roadway.

Police were there for most of the morning making sure drivers weren't ignoring the closed road barriers because they see that happen a lot, which then sometimes leads to a water rescue.

PennDOT came by and said they would not be opening the road until more of the water receded, which could be a few hours.

Police want to remind drivers to not drive through roads that are flooded, or closed.