CEO of United Fiber & Data in York arrested Friday on several charges, including burglary, stalking and simple assault

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — William Hynes, the CEO and founder of United Fiber & Data in York, was arrested Friday on a number of charges, including burglary, stalking and simple assault.

The charges, which also include criminal trespass, theft by deception, forgery, tampering with public records or information, tampering with records or identification, harassment and criminal mischief, stem from an investigation regarding allegations a woman reported to State Police in July.

The allegations include an assault and burglary that occurred at the victim’s residence in Spring Garden Township as well as a stalking incident in which Hynes placed a GPS tracker on the woman’s vehicle without her knowledge.

Hynes is also accused of recording a fraudulent second mortgage on the victim’s home, after having documents related to the second mortgage notarized. That notarization, State Police say, was done with without knowledge of the notary.

The woman also reported that Hynes was behind a fake Facebook profile that wrote a suspicious comment. According to State Police, an IP address associated with Hynes was used by the profile. State Police add that the comment was made after the victim had obtained a temporary PFA against him.