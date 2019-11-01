× UPS looking to hire nearly 50,000 new employees on ‘Brown Friday’

UPS is looking to hire nearly 50,000 new employees during its Brown Friday event on Friday, Nov. 1.

“Just about everyone has heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but for anyone looking for a great seasonal job this holiday season, give yourself the gift of a career with UPS,” Danelle McCusker, Vice President of Human Resources said. “Many of those who come to one of our job fairs this Friday could be signed up for a seasonal role by Monday, and many of our senior execs, including me, began their careers here with a seasonal job.”

Tired of all that talk coming from the backseat? As a #PersonalVehicleDriver, you’ll get paid to drive your own car—and our packages are extremely quiet passengers. Join us this #BrownFriday to learn more. #FutureYou #UPSers https://t.co/2ZNye9LN7t pic.twitter.com/q0lT2853hB — UPS Jobs (@UPSjobs) October 30, 2019

The one-day hiring blitz will happen worldwide with 185 hiring fairs going on across the country. The event is a part of UPS’s plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers as part of its annual holiday rush.

Applicants can apply for full-time and part-time seasonal positions such as primarily package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.

A Brown Friday hiring event is happening in Carlisle, Harrisburg and Middletown.

Each event runs from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. today, and at each of the following addresses:

A list of other locations around the country can be found here.

If you are unable to attend a hiring event, you can apply online at UPSjobs.com.

