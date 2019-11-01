× WWE wrestlers’ flight from event in Saudi Arabia delayed; some stars could miss tonight’s ‘Smackdown’

BUFFALO — Tonight’s WWE Smackdown show might be missing several of its biggest names after several WWE stars were delayed from leaving Saudi Arabia following its Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, according to reports on Pro Wrestling Sheet and The Sun.

Sources say the flight delay lasted for hours, with several WWE stars and employees trapped on the plane the entire time.

The reason for the delay was not initially clear.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that a second charter flight was hastily put together in an effort to get some of the stars to Buffalo in time for Friday night’s show, but the flight might not arrive in upstate New York in time for Smackdown, which begins at 8 p.m. on FOX.

The wrestlers and WWE employees still in Saudi Arabia got hotels for the night, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported.