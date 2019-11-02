Another chilly night as a cold front crosses through, winds picking up too!

ANOTHER CHILLY NIGHT: Clear skies plus a cold front crossing through tonight mean another chilly night is in the forecast. As the front pushes in, winds will pick up, which means temperatures won’t have the most ideal environment to drop off. Typically a night with clear skies, calm winds, and high pressure in control — all else being equal — will be cooler than a night with clear skies, high pressure and gusty winds. The cold front will allow another batch of cooler than average temperatures to settle in and overnight lows will fall back into the low 30s by early Sunday morning. Lake-effect rain showers and maybe even a few snow showers to our west will bring in a bit of cloud cover our way. Breezy winds will make for a chilly end to the weekend with highs struggling to climb out of the low 50s.

WARMING UP AHEAD: A bit of a cool-down is likely for Sunday, but beyond that we can enjoy a nice warm up heading into next week. Temperatures on Monday will slowly get back into the mid 50s under bright and sunny skies. Another wave of energy will swing through Tuesday into Wednesday which will bring a good bit of cloud cover our way. Winds will shift to the southwesterly direction allowing us to pull in a warmer stream of air on Tuesday ahead of the cold front that will swing through by late Tuesday evening. The warming trend ends on Wednesday as the even colder air arrives by the end of next week than what we just saw this weekend. We could seeing temperatures around 20 degrees below average by next weekend with highs struggling to climb above the 40 degree mark!

COLDER AIR ARRIVES LATE-WEEK: We’re watching closely as even colder air is set to arrive late next week and along with it a wave of low pressure bringing our first chance at some flurry activity. The timing of this event will be key as it looks like precipitation will start as rain during the day, but if the wet weather stays through the overnight period Thursday into Friday, we could see some flakes. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s and upper 20s on Thursday night which would be the coldest temperatures we’ve had in spots. A brief changeover to a rain/snow mix or entirely flurries is most definitely in the realm of possibility. What seems certain at this time is that temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the low 40s for highs, making it the coldest air so far this season!

Have a spectacular Saturday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash