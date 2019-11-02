Missing teen in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl reported missing since Friday in Carlisle.

Carlisle Borough Police say they were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of North Hanover Street for a reported missing juvenile.

The missing girl, Destinee Brinig was last seen at her family’s home around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, according to police.

The 13-year-old girl is described as white, with dark brown shoulder-length hair, blue eyes, approximately 5 foot 3 inches, and 115 pounds.

Police say her hair may be darker than pictured in the photos provided and it is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

If anyone has any information on Destinee’s whereabouts please contact the Carlisle Borough Police Department.