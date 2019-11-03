7th Annual Swatara Township Police 5k Hero Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Swatara Township Police brought the community together to support military heroes and first responders at its 7th annual 5K Hero Run at the Harrisburg Mall.

Every year officers raise money for different local organizations. This year the run benefited the Keystone Warriors, Cops for K.O.P.S, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and their own Swatara Township K9 fund.

"Everyone comes together to support these heroes and it's noticed by our men and women in the profession and it helps boost their spirits," Darrell Reider, Public Safety Director of Swatara Police, said. "It helps us financially and it's a great day and we're very appreciative of everything that everybody does to help us with this program."

All of the organizations funded through the run help wounded veterans, children of fallen police officers, and firefighters killed in the line of duty.