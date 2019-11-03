Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice launches York Chapter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York - A national organization joined crime survivors to create safe and healing communities on Saturday.

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice kicked off its York chapter. The national network encourages crime survivors to use their voices to advocate for change, and provides resources to help those affected by crime, whether they're victims or criminals in need of guidance, according to York Chapter leader, Pearl Wise.

"Those who have lost, you're not alone, this is a place for you to come and heal and tell your story. If you don't want to tell your story you don't have to, but this is a place where everyone, somebody here knows what you're going through," said Wise.

"This is an opportunity to provide crime survivors as well as their family an opportunity for their voices to be heard," said York City Council member, Edquina Washington, "Also an opportunity for those individuals that may have committed crimes in the community to know that there's an option for restorative justice and that there's an option for them to heal as well in the process."

There are no fees to become a member of the network.

If you would like to sign up for the York Chapter, click here.