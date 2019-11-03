District III Field Hockey hands out the gold on Championship Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Derry Township, Dauphin County - Henry Hershey Field the scene, field hockey the entertainment on Saturday as District III crowned three champions.

It was a familiar name claimed the 2A title. The Palmyra Cougars started fast against East Pennsboro, Lauren Wadas scored twice to get things going on the attack. While on the defensive side, Katie Knol was a brick wall in the 4-1 victory as Palmyra claimed their 10th 2A district crown.

In 3A it was another area power house looking claim another title. Lower Dauphin. The Falcons were swarming ealry over the Bulldogs of Wilson, but could not seem to crack Wilson until Emma O'Neil was able to turn and fire one into the cage. Brandelynn Heinbaugh wasn't to busy as Lower Dauphin controlled much of the action but she came up big when she had to. Late in the second half captain Sienna Pegram upped the falcons lead with a perfect place shot to make the final score 2-0 as Lower dauphin adds to their trophy case.

In 1A Grace Lesh scored the lone goal to lead Greenwood to a 1-0 victory over Oley Valley. It is the Wildcats second straight district championship.