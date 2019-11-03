× Police: Man assaults trooper at gas station, Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say a man suspected of being under the influence struck a trooper with his own head and attempted to punch him at a Conoco gas station early this morning.

Police say they were dispatched to the area of Route 41 and Bridge Street in Salisbury Township around 2:37 a.m. for reports of a man dressed in all black that was dancing in the middle of the road and pulling on doors of closed businesses including the postal service building and Aunt Jennie’s Diner.

The man, later identified as Kyle Clark, 28, of Gap, fled on foot upon the arrival of police and entered the Conoco gas station located on Route 41 in Sadsbury Township, according to the police report.

An officer followed Clark inside the gas station and attempted to arrest him.

Police say Clark resisted arrest and during the struggle, he struck the arresting officer with his head causing injury.

Clark briefly broke free and attempted to punch the trooper in the face, police say.

According to police, Clark was eventually subdued and placed under arrest.

Police say they found a hypodermic syringe on Clark and believe he was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Clark is facing charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, attempted criminal trespass and resisting arrest.