Temperatures on the rise through Tuesday, then big changes by the end of the week!

BREEZY, WARMER MONDAY: We ended the weekend on a nice note with a good bit of sunshine! Temperatures were still below average and we had to deal with some breezy winds, but it wasn’t a bad day by any means. Tonight, high pressure briefly noses in and calms our winds down. However, winds will likely pick up again on Monday and stay on the breezy side through the day. Sunshine should be plentiful with temperatures on a warming trend. We will make a run for the mid 50s to start off the new work week, which is still considered below average, but at least the trend is upward. We could eclipse the 60 degree mark by Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will cross through!

PEAKING ON TUESDAY: Temperatures will be on the rise between now and Tuesday, likely to peak at about 60 degrees. Winds will shift from the westerly direction to the southwesterly direction. This change will promote warm air advection and a good bit more in the way of cloud cover as we head into Tuesday. As a cold front squeezes in from the west, we could have just enough moisture in the atmosphere to squeeze out a couple of showers. The overall set-up isn’t looking to impressive with that cold front with most of the precipitation drying out as the front moves eastward. Temperatures after Tuesday start to tumble back into the low 50s by Thursday and the coldest air of the season arrives by Friday and Saturday!

KEEPING AN EYE ON SNOW CHANCES: We’re keeping an eye on the chance for a brief changeover to some flurry activity overnight Thursday into Friday with the next system that will be impacting us. Models are in disagreement with exactly what the system will produce. One model the GFS is showing barely any precipitation at all regardless of whether is rain or snow. The other two big models — the European and the Canadian — are onboard with a big snow event. The timing that these two models have would favor the chance for some flurry action given that some of the precipitation will move in overnight. There still remains a question of how robust the system will be, how much moisture the system will have to work with, and the timing. As we get closer to Thursday, the details will continue to be ironed out!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a wonderful Sunday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash