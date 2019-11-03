York County Harley Davidson Owners Association holds 23rd annual David Milliken Derr Jr. Toy Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County - More than 400 motorcyclists hit the road to spread some early holiday cheer.

The York County Harley Davidson Owner's Association held their 23rd annual 'David Milliken Derr Jr. Toy Run' on Saturday.

The ride started at Sam's Club Parking Area. Riders brought hundreds of toys and other gifts to Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital.

Toy Run committee chair, Beth Mactavish, said it's all about giving back.

"This event pulls all of our heartstrings because we all have children and grandchildren at some point in our life who have needed help, who've had illnesses, that we feel that we need to support our hospitals to provide escapes for our children to let them be kids for a while," said Mactavish.

The association gave nearly $18,000 in toys and other gifts to children in 2018.