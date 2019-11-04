A bit milder and breezy to start the new week!

QUIET START TO THE WEEK: Monday starts the week on a quiet and slightly milder note across Central PA. It’s quite the cold start, with below average morning low temperatures to begin the day. Lows are in the 20s to lower 30s under partly cloudy skies. The rest of the day brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds. There’s a bit of a breeze out of the south. It helps make temperatures a bit milder, but it’s still slightly on the cool side for this time of year. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Skies turn partly clear to mostly cloudy through the night. Overnight lows are not as chilly, with readings dipping into the upper 30s to lower 30s. Tuesday brings partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies as a weak system zips through the region. A couple light showers are possible, but there’s plenty of dry time. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon.

TURNING CHILLY AGAIN: Another burst of cooler air works in behind Tuesday’s system. It’s a return to plenty of sunshine, mixed with some afternoon clouds at times, on Wednesday. Temperatures are lower and below average, with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday brings the next weather system, so it’s a return to plenty of clouds, and the chance for showers. A chilly burst of air works in behind this system, and there’s even the chance for some rain showers changing to snow showers overnight Thursday before the precipitation comes to end. Afternoon highs are near 50 degrees on Thursday, but it gets even chillier than that Friday! It’s breezy under partly sunny skies for Friday. Temperatures are below average, with temperatures in the lower 40s. Wind chills feel like the middle to upper 30s.

CHILLY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday brings more sunshine, but it does little to warm the region. It’s a cold start with temperatures in the lower to middle 20s. Temperatures reach the lower 40s during the afternoon despite more sunshine. Sunday remains well below average for this time of year. Temperatures are in the lower 40s with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. The next system approaches, and it could bring a couple showers.

-Andrea Michaels