Cash 5 jackpot-winning PA Lottery ticket worth $400,000 sold at Camp Hill gas station

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $400,000 was sold at a Camp Hill gas station, the Lottery announced Monday.

The jackpot-winning ticket, which correctly matched all five numbers from the Friday, Nov. 1 drawing: 04-06-18-40-43, was sold at Simpson Ferry Gulf on the 3600 block of Simpson Ferry Road, the Lottery said.

The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated, the Lottery said. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 27,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.