Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash on I-81 South in Cumberland County, dispatch confirms

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in┬áSouthampton Township, dispatch confirms.

The crash occurred around 4:12 p.m. on Interstate 81 South at mile marker 27.2., dispatch says.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to dispatch.

One lane of travel is open, dispatch adds.