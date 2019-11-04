Dave Arnold, Lebanon County DA and GOP nominee for state Senate, is recovering from surgery

LEBANON — Dave Arnold, the district attorney for Lebanon County and GOP nominee for state Senate in the 48th District, is recovering from a successful operation in which a malignant brain tumor was removed, according to a news release from his campaign.

Arnold, a Republican candidate for former state Sen. Mike Folmer’s seat, was diagnosed Tuesday with a brain tumor and underwent surgery two days later. He’s at home resting comfortable, per the news release, and doctors believe his prognosis for a full recovery is excellent. Some additional treatment will be required.

Arnold will be off work and the campaign trail for a brief period of time but he will be returning to both soon, the news release added.

“I want everyone to know that I am up and recovering,” Arnold said. “I want to thank my family, especially my wife Alicia and my daughter Reese, for providing me with love and support; the doctors who provided such excellent care and treatment; and my family and friends for their thoughts and prayers.

“While this speed bump was laid in front of me, I am as committed as ever to serving the people of Lebanon County as District Attorney and, if elected, everyone in the 48th State Senatorial District as our next State Senator.”

