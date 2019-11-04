× Dunkin’s peppermint mocha launches the beginning of the holiday season

It’s not even Thanksgiving, and Dunkin’ is already bringing the pumpkin spice season to a close.

The coffee and doughnut chain announced Friday on Twitter that their peppermint mocha will be returning for the season on November 6, after nixing the limited-time drink last year.

The drink signals the arrival of the chain’s winter holiday line up.

Starbucks, though, seems to be hanging on to pumpkin spice season a little longer.

The company has not made any official announcements regarding their winter flavors — including their own seasonal peppermint mocha. But they did post a tweet on Saturday hinting at an impending announcement.

Last year, Starbucks brought the drinks back on November 2.

For customers not quite ready to part with pumpkin spice, no worries. Both Dunkin’ and Starbucks still tend to carry their pumpkin flavors until supplies run out.