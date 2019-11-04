× Eagles announce DeSean Jackson will have surgery on abdominal injury

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that wide receiver DeSean Jackson will undergo surgery to fix a “core muscle injury.”

The 32-year-old wideout will be sidelined for at least four to six weeks, according to several sources.

Others say the veteran speedster’s season is likely over.

Jackson made a brief return to the field on Sunday after missing seven games with the injury, which occurred early in the Eagles’ Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 15.

But after experiencing some discomfort after making a first-quarter catch against the Chicago Bears, Jackson was pulled from the game for what coach Doug Pederson called precautionary reasons.

Further testing on Monday determined that the best course of action would be to proceed with surgery, the team’s statement said.

Statement from the Philadelphia Eagles regarding WR DeSean Jackson pic.twitter.com/iJjY11wf6a — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 4, 2019

Jackson will be sidelined for at least six to eight weeks, a medical source told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Les Bowen.

Medical source tells me that while it is possible for DeSean Jackson to have surgery Tuesday and be ready to play again in 6 or 8 weeks, a player in such a situation would not be 100 percent. That takes about three months. Which might have worked had the surgery occurred in Sept. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) November 4, 2019

Surgery was initially an option for Jackson when he suffered the injury in September, but after meeting with team doctors and “multiple independent specialists,” it was decided that Jackson would try to rehabilitate the injury without surgery, the team said.

Had Jackson gotten the surgery immediately, it’s possible he would have recovered by now.

The timing of Jackson’s relapse is unfortunate for the Eagles, given that the NFL trade deadline passed last week without general manager Howie Roseman making any move to address the void of Jackson’s absence.