Ephrata man to serve at least nine years after setting fire to his own home, hiding out in closet

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata man will serve at least nine years in prison after setting fire to his own home.

Michael Matthews was sentenced to serve 9-27 years in prison for felony aggravated arson.

Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller said Matthews placed people in significant danger when he set fire to the Hoover Drive home and hid in a closet, forcing first responders to rescue him on May 14, 2018.

Assistant District Attorney Susan Ellison said that Matthews has shown no remorse and taken no responsibility for the crime, and that the prospect of him being released is “frightening.”