FAA will investigate helicopter crash at Lancaster County airport; no one injured
LANCASTER COUNTY — The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate a small aircraft crash that occurred Monday morning at Smoketown Airport in Lancaster County.
No one was injured in the crash, which involved a helicopter, officials told FOX43’s Grace Griffaton.
There were two people on board — student taking a flying lesson and an instructor, officials said.
The helicopter was reportedly landing when something went wrong, causing the crash.
FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.
40.041871 -76.202191