FAA will investigate helicopter crash at Lancaster County airport; no one injured

November 4, 2019

Photo: Grace Griffaton, FOX43

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate a small aircraft crash that occurred Monday morning at Smoketown Airport in Lancaster County.

No one was injured in the crash, which involved a helicopter, officials told FOX43’s Grace Griffaton.

There were two people on board — student taking a flying lesson and an instructor, officials said.

The helicopter was reportedly landing when something went wrong, causing the crash.

