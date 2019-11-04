FIRST ROUND: PIAA state playoff schedule for field hockey, boys/girls soccer and volleyball
The PIAA state playoffs get underway Tuesday in field hockey, boys and girls soccer, and volleyball.
Here’s a look at the first round:
Field hockey
2 p.m. – Boiling Springs vs. Shady Side Academy @ Hempfield (Greensburg) – (1A first round)
5 p.m. – Newport vs. Northwestern Lehigh @ Emmaus H.S. – (1A first round)
5 p.m. – Bishop McDevitt vs. Wyoming Seminary @ Wyoming Valley West Stadium (1A first round)
5 p.m. – Palmyra vs. Mt. St. Joseph Academy @ Milton Hershey – (2A first round)
6 p.m. – Hershey vs. Pine Richland @ Hempfield (Greensburg) – (3A first round)
6 p.m. – Central Dauphin vs. Downingtown West @ Methacton H.S. – (3A first round)
7 p.m. – Lower Dauphin vs. Souderton @ Milton Hershey – (3A first round)
7 p.m. – Donegal vs. Selinsgrove @ Central Columbia H.S. – (2A first round)
7 p.m. – Northern vs. Bangor @ Emmaus H.S. – (2A first round)
7 p.m. – East Pennsboro vs. Villa Maria @ Memorial Park (Mechanicsburg) – (2A first round)
7 p.m. – Greenwood vs. Bloomsburg @ West Perry H.S. – (1A first round)
Boy’s soccer
2:30 p.m. – Northern York vs. Archbishop Wood @ Cardinal O’Hara (Springsfield) – (3A first round)
4 p.m. – York Catholic vs. Forest City @ Scranton H.S. – (1A first round)
4 p.m. – Dallastown vs. La Salle College @ Ramp Playground (Philly) – (4A first round)
5 p.m. – Halifax vs. East Juniata @ Eagle View MS (Mechanicsburg) – (1A first round)
5 p.m. – Lancaster Country Day vs. McConnellsburg @ Windber – (1A first round)
5:30 p.m. – Central Dauphin vs. Central Bucks West @ Hersheypark Stadium – (4A first round)
5:30 p.m. – West York vs. Southern Lehigh @ Catasauqua H.S. (Northampton) – (3A first round)
6 p.m. – Susquehannock vs. Strath Haven @ Harriton H.S. (Rosemont) – (3A first round)
6 p.m. – Palmyra vs. Canon McMillan @ Greensburg Salem (4A first round)
7 p.m. – Garden Spot vs. Western Wayne @ Wilkes University – (3A first round)
7:30 p.m. – Lower Dauphin vs. Franklin Towne @ Hersheypark Stadium (3A first round)
Girl’s soccer
4 p.m. – Boiling Springs vs. Lake Lehman @ Dallas High School (2A first round)
4 p.m. – Cumberland Valley vs. North Allegheny @ Greensburg Salem (4A first round)
5 p.m. – Fairfield vs. Moravian Academy @ Liberty H.S. V(Bethlehem) – (1A first round)
5 p.m. – Manheim Central vs. Plum @ Cedar Crest – (3A first round)
6 p.m. – Hempfield vs. Unionville @ Warwick – (4A first round)
6 p.m. – Conrad Weiser vs. Villa Joseph Marie @ William Tennent H.S. – (3A first round)
6 p.m. – Mechanicsburg vs. Dallas @ Lake Lehman H.S. – (3A first round)
7 p.m. – ELCO vs. Lewisburg @ Cedar Crest – (2A first round)
7 p.m. – Camp Hill vs. Bloomsburg @ Eagle View MS (Mechanicsburg) – (1A first round)
Volleyball
5 p.m. – Lititz Christian vs. Blue Ridge @ Hempfield (Landisville) – (1A first round)
5:30 p.m. – Cumberland Valley vs. Bishop Shanahan @ Spring-Ford H.S. – (4A first round)
6 p.m. – Trinity vs. Central Cambria @ Cumberland Valley – (2A first round)
6:30 p.m. – Palmyra vs. Hollidaysburg @ Hempfield (Landisville) – (3A first round)
6:30 p.m. – Central York vs. Downingtown East @ Dallastown – (4A first round)
7 p.m. – Central Dauphin vs. Parkland @ Catasauqua (Northampton) – (4A first round)