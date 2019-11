× HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Playoff results and matchups for this week

Quarterfinals Results

No. 1 Wilson 41, No. 8 Chambersburg 13

No. 4 Harrisburg 47, No. 5 Central York 13

No. 2 Manheim Township 32, No. 7 Cumberland Valley 26

No. 3 Central Dauphin 36, No. 6 Cedar Crest 6

Semifinals

No. 4 Harrisburg 33, No. 1 Wilson 29

No. 3 Central Dauphin 35, No. 2 Manheim Township 34 (2OT)

Championship

No. 3 Central Dauphin 27, No. 4 Harrisburg 20

PIAA CLASS 6A PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Central Dauphin receives a bye; will face either Coatesville (9-2) or Downingtown West (11-1) in the semifinals on Nov. 29/30, site and time TBA.

First Round Results

No. 8 Governor Mifflin 54, No. 9 Northern York 14

No. 4 Manheim Central 38, No. 13 Waynesboro 0

No. 5 Warwick 34, No. 12 Mechanicsburg 6

No. 10 New Oxford 41, No. 7 Northeastern 14

No. 3 Shippensburg 42, No. 14 Solanco 35

No. 11 Exeter Township 42, No. 6 York High 14

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Cocalico 42, No. 8 Governor Mifflin 14

No. 5 Warwick 31, No. 4 Manheim Central 28

No. 2 Cedar Cliff 41, No. 10 New Oxford 13

No. 11 Exeter Township 16, No. 3 Shippensburg 14

Semifinals

No. 1 Cocalico 21, No. 5 Warwick 13

No. 2 Cedar Cliff 24, No. 11 Exeter Township 0

Championship

No. 2 Cedar Cliff (10-2) at No. 1 Cocalico (10-2)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Cocalico HS, Denver

First Round Results

No. 8 Lampeter-Strasburg 34, No. 9 Elco 7

No. 10 Conrad Weiser 44, No. 7 Fleetwood 15

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Lampeter-Strasburg 27, No. 1 York Suburban 18

No. 4 Bishop McDevitt 21, No. 5 Susquehanna Township 7

No. 2 Milton Hershey 22, No. 10 Conrad Weiser 10

No. 3 Berks Catholic 14, No. 6 Gettysburg 7

Semifinals

No. 8 Lampeter-Strasburg 30, No. 4 Bishop McDevitt 27

No. 3 Berks Catholic 49, at No. 2 Milton Hershey 18

Championship

No. 8 Lampeter-Strasburg (10-3) at No. 3 Berks Catholic (8-4)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Forino Sports Complex, Berks Catholic HS, Reading

Quarterfinal Results

No. 4 Annville-Cleona 34, No. 5 Littlestown 12

No. 3 Lancaster Catholic 30, No. 6 Bermudian Springs 7

Semifinals

No. 1 Wyomissing 62, No. 4 Annville-Cleona 28

No. 2 Middletown 33, No. 3 Lancaster Catholic 15

Championship

No. 1 Wyomissing 24, No. 2 Middletown 21

PIAA CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Wyomissing (12-0) vs. Tamaqua (11-2)

Friday, 7 p.m. at North Schuylkill HS, Ashland, Schuylkill County

Semifinals Results

No. 1 Upper Dauphin 44, No. 4 Newport 14

No. 3 Delone Catholic 39, No. 2 Steelton-Highspire 27

Championship Game

No. 1 Upper Dauphin 36, No. 3 Delone Catholic 28

PIAA CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Upper Dauphin (12-0) vs. Southern Columbia (13-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Selinsgrove HS, Selinsgrove

Championship Game Result

No. 2 Millersburg 58, No. 1 Fairfield 26

PIAA CLASS A PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Muncy 49, Millersburg 0