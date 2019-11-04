Holidays get in full swing during November in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The holidays are in full swing in Hershey!

It’s another full month of entertainment, as Slayer hits the GIANT Center on Wednesday, November 6.

Disney Junior Holiday Party will also be at the Hershey Theatre on the same date!

At the end of the month, Jurassic World Live Tour will take over the GIANT Center from November 21-24, with the Goo Goo Dolls also performing on November 22.

Straight No Chaser will close out the month of fun on November 24 with a performance at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Hershey Bears will be home for seven games this month, as well.

Finally, Christmas Candylane opens November 15 through January 1, 2020.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Quinn Bryner from Hershey Entertainment and Resorts stopped by the set to offer more.