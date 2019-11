Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LAMPETER, Pa. - At first glance, you might not think you could apply two trout tanks to areas like government, writing, accounting and more on top of the obvious scientific applications.

But in a partnership with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Trout Unlimited, students at Lampeter-Strasburg are given a unique learning opportunity both in elementary and high school to learn from the common fish about their environment and the applications in which learning about the species can be used later on in life.

FOX43's Bradon Long visited the school to talk about what the project means to the students and teachers of Lampeter-Strasburg.