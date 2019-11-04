Lancaster man convicted of sexual abuse of preteen girl

Posted 9:28 AM, November 4, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man has been convicted of sexually abusing a preteen girl.

Teddy Bernard, 50, will be sentenced in January following a background investigation.

He was found guilty of rape of a child, among six other felonies and a misdemeanor.

At trial, Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield presented evidence that Bernard abused the girl in 2010, when the victim was 8-years-old.

Mansfield told jurors that Bernard was an acquaintance of the girl’s mother at the time of the abuse.

At the verdict, Bernard’s bail was raised to $1 million.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.