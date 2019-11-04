× Lancaster man convicted of sexual abuse of preteen girl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man has been convicted of sexually abusing a preteen girl.

Teddy Bernard, 50, will be sentenced in January following a background investigation.

He was found guilty of rape of a child, among six other felonies and a misdemeanor.

At trial, Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield presented evidence that Bernard abused the girl in 2010, when the victim was 8-years-old.

Mansfield told jurors that Bernard was an acquaintance of the girl’s mother at the time of the abuse.

At the verdict, Bernard’s bail was raised to $1 million.