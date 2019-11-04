Lititz man facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing multiple juvenile victims for years

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz man is facing charges after allegedly sexually abusing multiple juvenile victims over a period of years.

Michael Kauffman, 38, is facing rape, rape of a child, and indecent assault, among other related charges.

According to the police release, Kauffman abused multiple victims in locations in Southampton, Shippensburg and Hopewell Township from January 2011 to January 2017.

He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant and was arraigned before bail being set at $250,000.

Kauffman was remanded to Cumberland County Prison, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for November 18.

