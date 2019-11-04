× Manchester man dies six days after suffering injuries in crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man has died six days after suffering injuries in a two-vehicle crash.

Francisco Schiffino, 61, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at 7:43 p.m. on November 2 as the result of injuries suffered in the crash, according to the York County Coroner.

Schiffino was the driver of a vehicle that struck another vehicle head-on after crossing into the opposing lane at the intersection of North George Street and Woodlane Avenue in Manchester Township on October 27.

The coroner’s release says that Schiffino was transported from the scene by EMS to the hospital, where he was treated for several days before dying.