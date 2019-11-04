Match 6 Lottery ticket worth $1.4 million sold at Lancaster County Turkey Hill store

LANCASTER COUNTY — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.4 million from the Sunday, November 3, drawing was sold at a Lancaster County Turkey Hill store, the Lottery announced Monday.

The ticket, which correctly matched all six winning numbers (14-15-21-25-38-44) was sold at the Turkey Hill located at 298 Main St. in Landisville, the Lottery said. The store earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the  winning ticket.

The prize must be claimed and the ticket validated before the winner can be identified. Match 6 winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

