Mechanicsburg man indicted by Federal Grand Jury for product tampering

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Robert K. Burns, 58, of Mechanicsburg, was indicted on October 30, 2019, by a federal grand jury on consumer product tampering charges.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that Burns tampered and attempted to tamper with consumer products affecting interstate commerce, specifically Lansoprazole, with the labeling and container for such product by replacing the advertised product with other products not containing the active ingredient in the original product, between May and August 2019 in Cumberland County.

The case was investigated by the Silver Spring Township Police Department with assistance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Office of Criminal Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy is prosecuting the case.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is 10 years in prison, a period of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.