Nationals decline options on Zimmerman, Gomes, Adams; exercise options on Eaton, Doolittle

WASHINGTON– Just days after winning the World Series, the Washington Nationals have been forced to make some tough roster decisions.

The team has declined its club options on 1B/3B Ryan Zimmerman, C Yan Gomes, and 1B Matt Adams.

Despite letting those players walk, the team did exercise its options over OF Adam Eaton and P Sean Doolittle, keeping them in the fold for next season.

Zimmerman, 35, struggled to stay on the field for the second consecutive season, appearing in only 52 regular season games for the Nationals. He hit .257 with 6 HR’s and 27 RBI’s, but his most memorable hit came as a home run in the World Series.

Zimmerman was set to make $18 million in 2020. Despite the Nationals letting him hit free agency, they could re-sign their franchise icon to a lower value deal.

Gomes, 32, came over to the Nationals via trade in the off season, and struggled in limited time this season.

In 97 games for Washington, Gomes hit .223 with 12 HR’s and 43 RBI’s. He would’ve been due $9 million in 2020 and $11 million in 2021 had the team exercised its club option. Now, he will be a free agent.

Adams, 31, also turned in below average production this season, hitting .226 with 20 HR’s and 56 RBI’s in 111 games. The Nationals would’ve owed Adams $4 million in 2020, but have instead opted to let him hit the market.

Eaton, 30, rebounded from an injury-plagued 2018 to play in 151 games for the Nationals, while hitting .279 with 15 HR’s and 49 RBI’s. His presence at the top of Washington’s lineup was critical all season, as he went on to score 103 runs. He will make $9.5 million in 2020.

Doolittle, 33, had one of his worst regular seasons as a Major Leaguer with a 4.55 ERA in 60 innings, but responded with 2 saves and 10.1 clutch innings out of the Nationals’ bullpen. He will make $6.5 million in 2020.

Now, with free agency beginning today, the Nationals’ title defending team has begun to take shape.